New Years Day unveil “Disgust Me” music video: Watch

New Years Day

New Years Day are about to embark on the second leg of their tour with Halestorm and In This Moment, and as they hit the road, they’re teaming up with Heavy Consequence to exclusively premiere the music video for their new single, “Disgust Me” (watch below).

Fronted by Ash Costello, who cites Marilyn Manson, My Chemical Romance and AFI among her early influences, New Years Day are 13 years into their career. The band has released three full-length studio albums to date, with a fourth album in the works.

Earlier this year, New Years Day released a new EP, Diary of a Creep, which features the band covering songs by a wide range of artists, including Garbage, Linkin Park, No Doubt, New Order and Pantera.

The one original song on the EP is “Disgust Me”, a hard-hitting track that screams for honesty in its lyrics: “Oh, go on, disgust me / Tell me the ugly / I want something real.”

Costello tells us, “The song ‘Disgust Me’ is about seeing the side of someone that they tend to hide. Whether it be because they have deemed it undesirable or unattractive for whatever reason or out of fear of being judged as less than because of the dark sides they possess. ‘Disgust Me’ is asking the listener to not be afraid to show these parts because it just may bring you relief instead of sorrow.”

She adds, “For the video, I wanted to show that visually. I am asked a lot why I decided to dye my hair half red and half black, so I saw the ‘Disgust Me’ music video as an opportunity to give that a story of its own. The all-black-haired girl calling upon the dark spirits to show themselves, and the all-red-haired girl who’s been lost alone in the wilderness, coming together to make one whole person. To me it felt symbolic, like the two sides of me can both shine, the light and the dark.”

As mentioned, New Years Day are set to kick off the second leg of a tour with Halestorm and In This Moment, beginning Friday (July 27th) in Kansas City, Missouri. The three female-fronted bands have already announced a third leg of the trek, which launches in November. See a full a list of dates here.