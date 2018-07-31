Menu
Newport Folk Festival 2018 Photo Gallery: St. Vincent, Mumford & Sons, Courtney Barnett, Jenny Lewis

Plus, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Moses Sumney, Brandi Carlile, and others

by
on July 30, 2018, 10:56pm
Newport Folk 2018 Ben Kaye-Mumford and Sons 1
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye

Newport Folk Festival 2018 was like any other in recent years: magical, memorable, and unmatched. The venerable event brought in the best in Americana (Brandi Carlile, Shakey Graves, The Lone Bellow), country (Jason Isbell and The 400 UnitSturgill SimpsonMargo Price), and even indie (St. Vincent, Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Courtney Barnett) for another weekend of incredible music. It’s hard to really encapsulate such an experience, but News Editor Ben Kaye was on site as always to do his best with his words and camera. Relive it all and peek at what you missed by checking out the extensive photo gallery below.

The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Shakey Graves, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Darlingside, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Bermuda Triangle, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Moses Sumney, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Phoebe Bridgers, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Lewis, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Sturgill Simpson, This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Brandi Carlile, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Brandi Carlile, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Toots and the Maytals, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Darlingside, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Hiss Golden Messenger, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Twain, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Low Cut Connie, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
J.P. Harris, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Lewis, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Jon Batiste, Mavis Staples, and Brittany Howard, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Courtney Barnett, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Leon Bridges, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Brandi Carlile, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lucius, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Watson Twins with Nicole Atkins and Davey Horney, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Sturgill Simpson, This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Courtney Barnett, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Lewis, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Fantastic Negrito, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Shelby Chong, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Khruangbin, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Low Cut Connie, photo by Ben KayeLow Cut Connie, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Courtney Barnett, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Beneath the Sacred Mountain, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Mavis Staples and Jon Batiste, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Moses Sumney, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Amanda Shires, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Glorietta, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Lewis, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Fantastic Negrito, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jay Sweet with Glorietta, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with David Crosby,Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Ben Howard, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Ben Howard and Charlie Musselwhite, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Brandi Carlile, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Shakey Graves, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Cheech and Chong, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Fantastic Negrito, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Mavis Staples and Jon Batiste, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Nels Cline’s Curtis Rogers Memorial Resonator, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lucius, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Watson Twins with Davey Horne, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jen Cloher, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jen Cloher, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Glen Hansard, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jerry Douglas, Brandi Carlile, and Maggie Rogers, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Mavis Staples, Valerie June, and Jon Batiste, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Valerie June, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Noah Gundersen of Glorietta, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Noah Gundersen and Matthew Logan Vasquez of Glorietta, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Amanda Shires, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Courtney Barnett, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Fantastic Negrito, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Fantastic Negrito, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Gary Clark Jr., Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Hiss Golden Messenger, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real with Lucius, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Sturgill Simpson, This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Darlingside, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Glen Hansard, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Valerie June and Jon Batiste, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Jon Batiste and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Cheech and Chong, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Shakey Graves, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Rachael Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Cheech and Chong with Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Low Cut Connie, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lucius, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Nels Cline’s Curtis Rogers Memorial Resonator, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Chris Thile, and Jon Batiste, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Toots and the Maytals, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
John Prine, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Jon Batiste and The Dap Kings, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler Childers, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Leon Bridges and Chris Thile, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jen Cloher, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Langhorne Slim, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Ben Howard, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Gary Clark Jr., Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Matthew Logan Vasquez of Glorietta, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Amanda Shires, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Bermuda Triangle, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Nicole Atkins with Davey Horne, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Gary Clark Jr., Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Moses Sumney, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
A Change is Gonna Come with Leon Bridges, Chris Thile, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The War and Treaty, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Beneath the Sacred Mountain, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Khruangbin, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Phoebe Bridgers, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Low Cut Connie with a baby, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
No comments