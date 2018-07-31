Newport Folk Festival 2018 Photo Gallery: St. Vincent, Mumford & Sons, Courtney Barnett, Jenny Lewis

Newport Folk Festival 2018 was like any other in recent years: magical, memorable, and unmatched. The venerable event brought in the best in Americana (Brandi Carlile, Shakey Graves, The Lone Bellow), country (Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price), and even indie (St. Vincent, Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Courtney Barnett) for another weekend of incredible music. It’s hard to really encapsulate such an experience, but News Editor Ben Kaye was on site as always to do his best with his words and camera. Relive it all and peek at what you missed by checking out the extensive photo gallery below.
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Sturgill Simpson, This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
J.P. Harris, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Lewis, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Lucius, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Khruangbin, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Beneath the Sacred Mountain, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Moses Sumney, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Lewis, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
The Lone Bellow, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Mumford & Sons, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Noah Gundersen of Glorietta, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Fantastic Negrito, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Glen Hansard, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Cheech and Chong with Tank and The Bangas, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Toots and the Maytals, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Margo Price, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Amanda Shires, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
This is the Kit, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Beneath the Sacred Mountain, Newport Folk Festival 2018, photo by Ben Kaye