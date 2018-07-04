Nicki Minaj and Quavo hop on Ella Mai’s remix of “Boo’d Up”: Stream

Ella Mai – Boo'd Up (Remix)

London singer Ella Mai is the latest artist to get the big assist from Nicki Minaj and Quavo. The two juggernauts stop by to lend a hand for her new remix of hit single, “Boo’d Up”.

As they already proved on Culture II single, “MotorSport”, and Quality Control cut “She For Keeps”, Minaj and Quavo are an ideal match, charming us again with their incredibly organic bookends here.

Stream below.

If anything, it’s a nice reminder that Minaj’s new album, Queen, is just around the bend. Due out August 10th, we’ve already heard singles “Chun-Li”, “Rich Sex” (feat. Lil Wayne), and “Bed” (feat. Ariana Grande).