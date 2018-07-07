Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande hit the beach in summery video for “Bed”: Watch

Nicki Minaj

We’ve heard of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, even Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, but Nicki Minaj’s The Little Mermaid? Yes, the video for “Bed”, the latest single off her forthcoming album, Queen, has washed ashore.

In the clip, Minaj and Ariana Grande hit the beach for a little R&R. There are waves, there are drinks, and there are plenty of hunks, the likes of which may or may not be the prince to Minaj’s mermaid. Watch below.

If mermaids aren’t your “thing,” good news, this is the first of two videos:

One more thing; there r 2 #BedVideo edits, as there were 2 directors involved. You’ll see the first today. 😛🎀🎁 also, it won’t be on vevo for like another 24 hours. You’ll see it on YouTube until then. I’ll prob release the other edit in a week. Idk. 💭🦄🧜🏽‍♀️🎀 🛏 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2018

Queen hits stores August 13th via Young Money/Cash Money Records.

Minaj and Grande also recently teamed up for “The Light is Coming”, off Grande’s forthcoming LP, Sweetener.