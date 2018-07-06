Nicolas Cage to voice Spider-Man Noir in upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Nicholas Cage

Nicolas Cage’s superhero dreams are finally coming true, though probably not as he expected them to. Just a few months after we found out he’ll finally get to play Superman–in the animated Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, which isn’t as cool as Tim Burton’s never-made Superman Lives, but still. Now, Collider has confirmed that Cage is set to voice Spider-Man in another animated film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was written by Phil Lord, already has two Spider-Men, with the original (voiced by Jake Johnson) mentoring Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a young apprentice with Spider-Man-like abilities. Well, Cage will apparently square off with them as Spider-Man Noir, an alternate reality Spider-Man from the 1930s. If this all sounds confusing, that’s because it is; the animated film exists in a multi-verse, and will reportedly feature a slew of different Spider-Men.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14, 2018.