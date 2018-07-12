Menu
Nine Inch Nails release “Metal” live video with Gary Numan: Watch

The industrial legends shared the stage in Las Vegas

on July 12, 2018, 5:20pm
Nine Inch Nails Gary Numan Metal Las Vegas black and white
Nine Inch Nails and Gary Numan

Back in June, Nine Inch Nails held down The Joint in Las Vegas for a series of three concerts. During the final performance, they delivered a few treats, including a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans”, their first-ever cover of Joy Division’s “Digital”, and the live debut of the Bad Witch track “Ahead of Ourselves”.

Perhaps most exciting of all, however, was a surprise appearance by industrial icon Gary Numan. Numan appeared to perform his 1979 track “Metal” from The Pleasure Principle, a song NIN covered on their 2000 remix LP Things Falling Apart. Fan-shot video of the collaboration was uploaded in the days after the gig, but now pro-shot footage by director Brook Linder has come online.

Check out the black-and-white official live video below.

NIN released the six-track Bad Witch last month. They’re currently nearing the end of a European tour, and will return to North America in September for their “Cold and Black and Infinite” Tour alongside The Jesus and Mary Chain. You can grab tickets here.

