Nine Inch Nails release “Metal” live video with Gary Numan: Watch

Nine Inch Nails and Gary Numan

Back in June, Nine Inch Nails held down The Joint in Las Vegas for a series of three concerts. During the final performance, they delivered a few treats, including a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans”, their first-ever cover of Joy Division’s “Digital”, and the live debut of the Bad Witch track “Ahead of Ourselves”.

Perhaps most exciting of all, however, was a surprise appearance by industrial icon Gary Numan. Numan appeared to perform his 1979 track “Metal” from The Pleasure Principle, a song NIN covered on their 2000 remix LP Things Falling Apart. Fan-shot video of the collaboration was uploaded in the days after the gig, but now pro-shot footage by director Brook Linder has come online.

Check out the black-and-white official live video below.

NIN released the six-track Bad Witch last month. They’re currently nearing the end of a European tour, and will return to North America in September for their “Cold and Black and Infinite” Tour alongside The Jesus and Mary Chain. You can grab tickets here.