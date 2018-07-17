Menu
Festival Reviews
EXPERT REVIEWS, RECAPS, AND GALLERIES FOR THE
HOTTEST FESTIVALS IN MUSIC AND FILM ALL ACROSS THE WORLD

NOS Alive 2018 Photo Gallery: Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Arctic Monkeys, The National

Plus, Bryan Ferry, Queens of the Stone Age, CHVRCHES, Friendly Fires, and more

by
on July 17, 2018, 1:12pm
0 comments
Nine Inch Nails, NOS Alive 2018, Portugal, Photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips

The dream is alive at Portugal’s NOS Alive. Over the course of three days, across three main stages, attendees were treated to a master class lineup, from indie to grunge, punk to synthrock, and everywhere in between. This year’s edition thumped and roared, the beating heart of rock’s present colliding with legends culled from the last few decades, from Pearl Jam and Nine Inch Nails to CHVRCHES and Friendly Fires.

Senior writer and This Must Be the Gig host Lior Phillips was on location to capture the thrills and sounds, both in writing and in photos. So, if you’ve read her full festival report, be sure to check out her exhaustive gallery below. If you’re on Instagram, be sure to follow both Consequence of Sound and Lior for any future visual delights. Spoiler: There will be many more to come.

Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Future Islands, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Sampha, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Future Islands, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Future Islands, photo by Lior Phillips
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Lior Phillips
Sampha, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Future Islands, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Sampha, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Lior Phillips
Snow Patrol, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
Future Islands, photo by Lior Phillips
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Throes + the Shine, photo by Lior Phillips
The National, photo by Lior Phillips
NOS Alive 2018, photo by Lior Phillips
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Lior Phillips
Previous Story
Cannibal Corpse to wreak havoc on fall 2018 U.S. tour with Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way
Next Story
The Lemon Twigs celebrate “Small Victories” on Go To School’s sophomore single: Stream
No comments