NOS Alive 2018 Photo Gallery: Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Arctic Monkeys, The National

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips

The dream is alive at Portugal’s NOS Alive. Over the course of three days, across three main stages, attendees were treated to a master class lineup, from indie to grunge, punk to synthrock, and everywhere in between. This year’s edition thumped and roared, the beating heart of rock’s present colliding with legends culled from the last few decades, from Pearl Jam and Nine Inch Nails to CHVRCHES and Friendly Fires.

Senior writer and This Must Be the Gig host Lior Phillips was on location to capture the thrills and sounds, both in writing and in photos.