Barack and Michelle Obama attend Beyoncé-JAY-Z concert

The former first lady attended her second OTR II concert in as many weeks, and this time she brought along her husband

on July 29, 2018, 10:05am
Former first lady Michelle Obama attended her second BeyoncéJAY-Z concert in as many weeks, and this time she brought along her husband. The Obamas were spotted at last night’s OTR II tour stop in Washington, DC, and No. 44 definitely lived his best life. Several videos posted online show the former president unapologetically dancing along.

The Obamas and Carters have a history dating back to Barack’s first run for president when JAY-Z hit the campaign trail for him. The Carters made several visits to the White House, including to attend the Obamas’ farewell party. Last year, Barack introduced JAY-Z for his entrance into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

