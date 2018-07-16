Felicity Jones is Ruth Bader Ginsburg in first trailer for On the Basis of Sex: Watch

Felicity Jones in On the Basis of Sex

Audiences were already enthralled by the story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once this year thanks to RBG, the fantastic documentary from Julie Cohen and Betsy West. Come Christmas, there will be another chance to marvel at the life and work of one of history’s most influential legal minds when the biopic On the Basis of Sex hits theaters.

Coming from director Mimi Leder (TV’s The Leftovers and Shameless… and also Deep Impact), the film follows the early litigation career of Ginsburg (played by Felicity Jones) as she tirelessly fights for women’s rights. Interestingly, as the movie shows, one of her primary victories came in defense of a man in the landmark 1975 case Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld. As Ginsburg seeks to change the law, she deals with the changing culture and ingrained sexism of her world. “We’re not asking you to change country,” Jones says as RBG in the film’s newly revealed first trailer. “That’s already happened without any court’s permission.”

It’s lines like that that are going to make this an incredibly powerful story that connects all too well with the present cultural milieu. Watch the first preview of On the Basis of Sex below.

In addition to Jones, On the Basis of Sex stars Armie Hammer as RBG’s husband, Mary Ginsburg; Cailee Spaeny as their daughter, Jane; Justin Theroux as ACLU Legal Director Mel Wulf; Sam Waterson as appellate attorney Erwin Griswold; and Kathy Bates as ACLU lawyer Dorothy Kenyon. Read the official synopsis below.

“The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the US Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. The feature will premiere in 2018 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.”