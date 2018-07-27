Oneohtrix Point Never premieres new EP, The Station: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by Atiba Jefferson

Oneohtrix Point Never has revealed a new digital-only EP called The Station. Listen in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Station EP is anchored by the title track, originally off Daniel Lopatin’s latest 0PN album, the impressive Age Of. It also includes three unreleased songs: “Monody”, “Blow By Blow”, and “Trance 1”. Previously only available as a Japanese bonus track, “Trance 1” has been let loose into the rest of the world thanks to “fan demand.”

(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)

In the lead-up to the new EP, Lopatin has also shared an early demo of “The Station”, which he’d originally written in 2016 for — get this — Usher.

Today also brings the release of a companion vinyl-only EP titled, We’ll Take It.

The Station EP Artwork:

The Station EP Tracklist:

01. The Station

02. Monody

03. Blow by Blow

04. Trance 1

Oneohtrix Point Never’s MYRIAD 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

09/20 – Berlin, DE @ Saal 1 (Red Bull Music Festival)

09/24 – Paris, FR @ 104 Centquatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Concert Hall

03/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse