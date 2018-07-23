Oneohtrix Point Never unveil entrancing new videos for “The Station” and “We’ll Take It”: Watch

Oneohtrix Point Never's "We'll Take It" music video

Earlier this month, Oneohtrix Point Never mastermind Daniel Lopatin announced he’d be releasing two new EPs on July 27th. Both are centered around singles off Age Of, “The Station” and “We’ll Take It”, respectively, and come packaged with three all-new songs.

In anticipation, the experimental composer/producer has now shared music videos for each of the tracks. Lopatin described these works as “two tales from the excess/bondage cusp,” in a statement.

The clip for “The Station” features hypnotizing black-and-white animation from director Daylen Seu (Why Be, Musica Jao). As for “We’ll Take It”, longtime 0PN collaborator Nate Boyce and Last Renaissance envision a supernatural world filled with freaky, morphing characters. The latter visuals may look familiar to fans as they’ve been used in Lopatin’s MYRIAD performances.

Check out both videos below.

To coincide with today’s news, Lopatin has added MYRIAD performances in Berlin and London. Previously, he unboxed a demo of “The Station”, which he had originally penned for Usher.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s MYRIAD 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

09/20 – Berlin, DE @ Saal 1 (Red Bull Music Festival)

09/24 – Paris, FR @ 104 Centquatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Concert Hall

03/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse