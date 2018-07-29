Netflix unveils trailer for Ozark season two: Watch

Ozark season 2, via Netflix

Ozark, Netflix’s Jason Bateman-starring crime drama, just nabbed five Emmy nominations, including one for Bateman, so it’s having a pretty good month. As such, you can consider this trailer a bit of a victory lap. Released at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, the trailer gives viewers a sense of what’s coming next in the lives of the, ah, slightly troubled Byrde family.

In a conversation with journalists, Bateman spoke to the show’s frequent comparisons to another show centered on a family in a rough patch, Breaking Bad. “We’re not trying to replicate or emulate what they did,” he said, while acknowledging that it’s a show that it, too, follows a morally dubious “white guy” who has made some bad, bad choices, now affecting his family. Laura Linney, who plays wife Wendy Byrde, described her character’s journey as someone who’s just “trying to survive.”

Ozark returns to Netflix for its second season on August 31st, 2018. Watch the trailer below.

–

For more TV news and commentary, check out Consequence of Sound’s TV Party podcast hosted by Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington.