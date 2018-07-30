Menu
Panorama 2018 Photo Gallery: Janet Jackson, St. Vincent, Gucci Mane, The xx

Plus, Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, David Byrne, and more

on July 30, 2018, 12:43pm
Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond

This year’s Panorama was marred by bad luck (view our full festival report here). Between Cardi B having to pull out (only to be replaced by Lil Wayne, who also ultimately was a no-show) and Friday evening being cancelled due to rain, there were certainly some major hiccups. Even so, both Saturday and Sunday featured some excellent performances, from Janet Jackson to The xx to St. Vincent. Photographer Julia Drummond was on location to capture the thrills and sounds, and you can relive it all in her photo gallery below.

Follow both Julia and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.

David Byrne, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
David Byrne, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Daniel Caesar, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
St. Vincent, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sigrid, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Japanese Breakfast, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sabrina Claudio, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
David Byrne, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sigrid, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Downtown Boys, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sigrid, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Gucci Mane, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Cloves, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Daniel Caesar, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Daniel Caesar, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Gucci Mane, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Rex Orange County, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Japanese Breakfast, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Gucci Mane, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sigrid, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sabrina Claudio, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sabrina Claudio, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Downtown Boys, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
St. Vincent, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
St. Vincent, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Japanese Breakfast, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Gucci Mane, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
St. Vincent, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sigrid, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Japanese Breakfast, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
St. Vincent, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Cloves, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Japanese Breakfast, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Cloves, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Daniel Caesar, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
David Byrne, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Cloves, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Rex Orange County, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
St. Vincent, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Shannon and the Clams, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Sigrid, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Downtown Boys, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
The xx, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Rex Orange County, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Daniel Caesar, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Gucci Mane, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
David Byrne, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond
