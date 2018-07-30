Panorama 2018 Photo Gallery: Janet Jackson, St. Vincent, Gucci Mane, The xx

Janet Jackson, Panorama 2018, photo by Julia Drummond

This year’s Panorama was marred by bad luck (view our full festival report here). Between Cardi B having to pull out (only to be replaced by Lil Wayne, who also ultimately was a no-show) and Friday evening being cancelled due to rain, there were certainly some major hiccups. Even so, both Saturday and Sunday featured some excellent performances, from Janet Jackson to The xx to St. Vincent. Photographer Julia Drummond was on location to capture the thrills and sounds, and you can relive it all in her photo gallery below.

