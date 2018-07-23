Paul McCartney crosses Abbey Road — 49 years later

Paul McCartney crosses Abbey Road in London

Next month will mark the 49th anniversary of the iconic photograph that serves as the cover art for The Beatles’ Abbey Road: Iain Macmillan captured the band crossing Abbey Road outside London’s EMI Studios on August 8th, 1969. Nearly five decades later, Paul McCartney’s still going strong and is gearing up for a new solo album. Today, to promote the impending release of Egypt Station, McCartney is playing a surprise gig at the venue (now known as Abbey Road Studios), and while on his way to the show he got a chance to relive that iconic crossing.

McCartney’s eldest daughter, Mary, captured a video of the moment and posted it to Instagram. Seems like her dad opted for sandals this time around.