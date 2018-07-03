Menu
Paul McCartney announces 2018 Freshen Up Tour

North American dates come in support of his forthcoming solo album, Egypt Station

on July 03, 2018, 10:02am
Paul McCartney, photo by Jim Bennett

Paul McCartney will release his seventeenth (!) solo album, Egypt Station, on September 7th. Due out via Capitol Records, the follow-up to 2013’s New has been teased with the two-song single, “I Don’t Know” and “Come on to Me”. Now, the Beatles legend is further building up the momentum with the announcement of a corresponding tour.

Dubbed “Freshen Up”, the trek’s first round of dates sees Macca journeying to four Canadian cities in mid-September: Quebec, Montreal, Winnipeg, and Edmonton. Tickets for these shows go on sale July 13th.

Consult the itinerary below.

Paul McCartney 2018 Tour Dates:
09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

paul mccartney freshen up tour dates 2018 Paul McCartney announces 2018 Freshen Up Tour

McCartney recently confessed his love for Kendrick Lamar and the Dirty Projectors. He also appeared on Carpool Karaoke, where he and host James Corden sang classics “Drive My Car” and “Let It Be”; revisit that below.

