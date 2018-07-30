Paul Rudd Isn’t the Only Reason to Love Halloween 6

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

“Enough of this Michael Myers bullshit!”

Welcome back Huskers to another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

This month, the four Halloweenies –including special guest Cap Blackard — are running from the creepy cultists of 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Directed by Joe Chappelle, this oft-maligned sequel introduced the world to Paul Stephen Rudd and has since surprisingly aged the best out of the half dozen Halloween followups.

Well, anyway, we think it’s pretty cool.

Chapters include:

— Introductions

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (13:03)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (39:35)

— WKNB (56:00)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:13:00)

— September Girls (1:27:00)

— Buds and Bobs (2:04:30)

— And One of Them Was Annie! (2:49:00)

— One Good Scare (2:53:00)

— Getoutnow! (2:55:45)

— The Mark of Thorn (3:03:25)

— Overall Thoughts (3:19:00)

— Outro (3:31:15)