Paul Simon to revisit old classics on new album, In the Blue Light

Paul Simon, photo by Robert Altman

Paul Simon will wrap up the second leg of his “Homeward Bound” farewell tour in London this weekend, but his retirement tour isn’t without surprises. Today, he’s announced his 14th studio album, In the Blue Light, which features new renditions of classic cuts like “One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor”, “Can’t Run But”, and “Some Folks’ Lives Roll Easy”.

“This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around,” Simon said in a statement. “Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

Accompanying Simon on the new arrangements are a number of jazz legends, including trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, guitarist Bill Frisell, and drummer Jack DeJohnette. Drummer Steve Gadd, a longtime Simon collaborator, will also appear. It was produced by Simon and Roy Halee.

“It’s an unusual occurrence for an artist to have the opportunity to revisit earlier works and re-think them—to modify, even completely change parts of the originals,” he added. “I hope the listener will find these new versions of old songs refreshed, like a new coat of paint on the walls of an old family home.”

In the Blue Light arrives on September 7th, which coincides with the final leg of Simon’s farewell tour. See its artwork and tracklist below.

In the Blue Light Artwork:

In the Blue Light Tracklist:

01. One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor

02. Love

03. Can’t Run But

04. How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns

05. Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

06. René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War

07. The Teacher

08. Darling Lorraine

09. Some Folks’ Lives Roll Easy

10. Questions for the Angels

Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^

09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

09/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 – New York, NY @ Flushing Meadows Corona Park

^ = w/ James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt