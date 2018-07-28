Peter Dinklage to star in Rumpelstiltskin

Peter Dinklage

With Game of Thrones coming to an end, Peter Dinklage is lining up his schedule with some major film roles. Most notably, Dinklage is in talks to star in Sony’s forthcoming adaptation of Rumpelstiltskin, according to Variety.

The 19th century Brothers Grimm fairytale is the story of a miller who boasts to the king that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The king proceeds to lock the girl in a tower room filled with straw and a spinning wheel, and demands she spin the straw into gold by morning or he will cut off her head. Once inside the room, the girl encounters an imp-like creature named Rumpelstiltskin, who offers to spin the straw into gold in exchange for her necklace, and then her ring. When the girl enlists Rumpelstiltskin’s services for a third time, she agrees to give him her first-born child when she is queen. However, once she gives birth, she begs Rumpelstiltskin to release her from her promise; he agrees, but only if she can guess his name.

Patrick Ness (Chaos Walking, A Monster Calls) is adapting the film’s script.