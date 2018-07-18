Phil Collins announces career-spanning box set Plays Well With Others

Phil Collins

To say Phil Collins’ career has been prolific is an understatement. The guy was a hitmaker that never stopped, toiling away in the studio to carve out one iconic anthem after another, all of which have come to define the ’80s. But, his career is more than just “In the Air Tonight”, “Sussidio”, or “You Can’t Hurry Love”, the latter of which is suspiciously his most popular song on Spotify, which is why he’s going to tell you his full story himself.

On September 28th, the man who made Miami will release a comprehensive box set dubbed, Plays Well With Others. Spread out over 59 tracks and four discs, the collection goes from his salad days in psychedelic group Flaming Youth through his formative years in the ’70s alongside Brand X, Brian Eno, Robert Fripp, and John Cale, into his ultra-successful ’80s, and beyond when he went nuts and formed a big band with Quincy Jones and Tony Bennett.

“Some would say I’ve lived a charmed life,” Collins states in a press release. “I’ve done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I’d have done for nothing. Playing the drums. During that time I’ve played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these 4 CD’s you’ll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!”

The set drops mere days ahead of the North American leg of Collins’ Not Dead Yet Tour, which launches in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on October 5th and wraps at the end of the month at Los Angeles’ The Forum on October 28th. Consult the box set’s artwork and full tracklist below, followed by his tour dates shortly after.

While you’re at it, revisit our past interview with the legendary singer-songwriter in which he reflects on everything from Miami Vice to Genesis.

Plays Well With Others Artwork:

Plays Well With Others Tracklist:

Disc One: 1969 – 1982

“Guide Me Orion” – Flaming Youth

“Knights (Reprise)” – Peter Banks

“Don’t You Feel It” – Eugene Wallace

“I Can’t Remember, But Yes” – Argent

“Over Fire Island” – Brian Eno

“Savannah Woman” – Tommy Bolin

“Pablo Picasso” – John Cale

“Nuclear Burn” – Brand X

“No-One Receiving” – Brian Eno

“Home” – Rod Argent

“M386” – Brian Eno

“And So To F” – Brand X

“North Star” – Robert Fripp

“Sweet Little Mystery” – John Martyn

“Intruder” – Peter Gabriel

“I Know There’s Something Going On” – Frida

“Pledge Pin” – Robert Plant

“Lead Me To The Water” – Gary Brooker

Disco Two: 1982 – 1991

“In The Mood”‘ – Robert Plant

“Island Dreamer” – Al Di Meola

“Puss ‘n’ Boots” – Adam Ant

“Walking On The Chinese Wall” – Philip Bailey

“Do They Know It’s Christmas (Feed The World)” – Band Aid

“Just Like A Prisoner” – Eric Clapton

“Because Of You” – Philip Bailey

“Watching The World” – Chaka Khan

“No One Is To Blame” (Phil Collins version) – Howard Jones

“If Leaving Me Is Easy” – The Isley Brothers

“Angry” – Paul McCartney

“Loco In Acapulco’ – Four Tops

“Walking On Air” – Stephen Bishop

“Hall Light” – Stephen Bishop

“Woman In Chains” – Tears For Fears

“Burn Down The Mission” – Phil Collins

DISC Three: 1991 – 2011

“No Son Of Mine” – Genesis

“Could’ve Been Me” – John Martyn

“Hero” – David Crosby

“Ways To Cry” – John Martyn

“I’ve Been Trying” – Phil Collins

“Do Nothing ‘Till You Hear From Me” – Quincy Jones

“Why Can’t It Wait Til Morning” – Fourplay

“Suzanne” – John Martyn

“Looking For An Angel” – Laura Pausini

“Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End” – George Martin

“In The Air Tonite” – Lil’ Kim featuring Phil Collins

“Welcome” – Phil Collins

“Can’t Turn Back The Years” – John Martyn

DISC Four: Live 1981 – 2002

“In The Air Tonight” (Live At The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball) – Phil Collins

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – George Harrison

“You Win Again” – The Bee Gees

“There’ll Be Some Changes Made” – Phil Collins and Tony Bennett

“Stormy Weather” – Phil Collins and Quincy Jones

“Chips And Salsa” – The Phil Collins Big Band

“Birdland” – Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band

“Pick Up The Pieces” (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) – The Phil Collins Big Band

“Layla” (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Eric Clapton

“Why” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Annie Lennox

“Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Bryan Adams

“With A Little Help From My Friends” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Joe Cocker

Phil Collins 2018 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum