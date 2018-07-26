Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams married in private ceremony

Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams

Congratulations are in order for Mount Eerie songwriter Phil Elverum and actress Michelle Williams, as the two have officially tied the knot. The couple was married in a private ceremony in the Adirondacks of upstate New York earlier this month.

The pair have mostly kept out of the spotlight, but in a Vanity Fair interview Williams opened up about their relationship, which she described as “very sacred and very special.” Following the tragic death of first husband Heath Ledger in 2008, Williams said she “never gave up on love,” and continued searching for the kind of “radical acceptance” she received from the late actor.

Williams, 37, eventually found that in the 40-year-old Elverum, whom she met through a mutual friend. “Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” Williams shared. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something.”

“Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole,” she went on. “I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let [12-year-old daughter] Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum, who fronted lo-fi act The Microphones prior to Mount Eerie, has reportedly left his home in Anacortes, Washington to live with Williams and her daughter.

The indie musician also lost his partner to tragedy. In 2016, his first wife and musician Geneviève Castrée died after battling pancreatic cancer. His most recent Mount Eerie album, titled Now Only, was the latest in a series of records reflecting on Castrée’s passing.

