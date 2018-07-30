Phosphorescent announces new album, C’est La Vie, shares “New Birth in New England”: Stream

Phosphorescent

Matthew Houck will return this fall with his latest album as Phosphorescent. Entitled C’est La Vie, the record comes five years after the release of 2013’s excellent Muchacho and is due out October 5th via Dead Ocean.

The nine-track C’est La Vie came about after Houck established a new life for himself, starting a family and moving from New York to Nashville. There, he constructed his brand new Spirit Sounds Studio, built specifically to record this album. As a press release puts it, Phosphorescent sought to balance “the earthy and the incandescent, the troubled and the serene” in songs that captured all the recent, wonderful transitions in his world.

Lead single “New Birth in New England” gives a five-minute snapshot of the results. There’s a bit of a Vampire Weekend kwassa swagger to the bright indie Americana affair as Houck sings of meeting his new lady love in a piano bar somewhere in New England. There he was just “thinkin’ about another beer,” when the woman behind the keys turned and asked, “Don’t I know ya?”. A few years later, they’re happily together and that line’s the hook in a song. Take a listen down below.

Pre-orders for C’est La Vie are going on now, and you can check out the tracklist and artwork below.

C’est La Vie Artwork:

C’est La Vie Tracklist:

01. Black Moon / Silver Waves

02. C’est La Vie No. 2

03. New Birth in New England

04. There From Here

05. Around The Horn

06. Christmas Down Under

07. My Beautiful Boy

08. These Rocks

09. Black Waves / Silver Moon

Phosphorescent recently announced a fall European tour, and with the announcement of the new LP, he’s now expanded his itinerary with a full North American leg. Check out the schedule below.

Phosphorescent 2018 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

10/15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

10/20 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz

10/22 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Fall at Botanique

10/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

10/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Grand Central Hall

10/27 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli

10/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

10/30 – London, UK @ Shepherd Bush Empire

11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

11/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC *

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre *

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

11/24 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre *

11/26 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

11/27 – St Louis , MO @ The Ready Room *

11/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

12/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

12/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

12/05 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club *

12/07 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street *

12/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

12/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts *

* = w/ Liz Cooper and The Stampede