Pickaxe-wielding guitarist destroys Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star

The suspect pulled a pickaxe out of his guitar case Wednesday morning

on July 25, 2018, 9:59am
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed
Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed a number of times since the former reality TV star became president. The latest incident occurred early Wednesday morning when a man pulled out a pickaxe from a guitar case and proceeded to smash the star to pieces.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the alleged suspect is believed to have called police on himself, but left the scene before officers arrived. He was detained several hours later.

In 2016, a 53-year-old man used a jackhammer to destroy Trump’s star. He later pleaded no contest to one felony of vandalism.

