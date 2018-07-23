POND share new track, “Burnt Out Star”, announce fall tour

POND dropped their seventh studio album, the Kevin Parker-produced concept record The Weather, last summer. Now they’re back with their first new music since that release, an eight-minute track called “Burnt Out Star”.
The lengthy song sways through a variety of sounds, from a sort of psychedelic ’80s pop to a blend of modern R&B and bossa nova beats. It all works its way towards a crisp, restrained breakdown at the end, completing a meandering journey that impressively remains tightly controlled. Take a listen below.
“Burnt Out Star” comes as POND have revealed a new round of North American tour dates set for the fall. The Perth psych-rockers will follow their appearances at California’s Desert Daze and Treasure Island Music Festival with gigs in cities like Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, and Brooklyn. The trek is set for October and November, and you can find the full docket below.
POND 2018 Tour Dates:
10/12 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw, Theatre
10/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/19 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/22 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
10/27 – Marquette, MI @ Northern Michigan University
10/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/30 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s
11/02 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Le Sala Rosa
11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/10 – Miami Beach, FL @ House of Creatives Festival
11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital