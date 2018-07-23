POND share new track, “Burnt Out Star”, announce fall tour

Pond, photo by Pooneh Ghana

POND dropped their seventh studio album, the Kevin Parker-produced concept record The Weather, last summer. Now they’re back with their first new music since that release, an eight-minute track called “Burnt Out Star”.

The lengthy song sways through a variety of sounds, from a sort of psychedelic ’80s pop to a blend of modern R&B and bossa nova beats. It all works its way towards a crisp, restrained breakdown at the end, completing a meandering journey that impressively remains tightly controlled. Take a listen below.

“Burnt Out Star” comes as POND have revealed a new round of North American tour dates set for the fall. The Perth psych-rockers will follow their appearances at California’s Desert Daze and Treasure Island Music Festival with gigs in cities like Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, and Brooklyn. The trek is set for October and November, and you can find the full docket below.

POND 2018 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw, Theatre

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

10/27 – Marquette, MI @ Northern Michigan University

10/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/30 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s

11/02 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Le Sala Rosa

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/10 – Miami Beach, FL @ House of Creatives Festival

11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital