Prophets of Rage unleash burning new single “Heart Afire”: Stream

Back in 2016, members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill came together to form the supergroup Prophets of Rage. As to be expected from both their name and pedigree, their 2017 self-titled debut featured a heavy helping of ferocious, politically charged anthems.

On their follow-up, which they just finished recording, the rock/rap veterans appear to still be angry at the government and ready to rage on about it. Take for example the first teaser, today’s new “Heart Afire” single.

“What is freedom? What is truth?” Prophets of Rage question within just the first few seconds. Tom Morello’s wailing, relentless guitar work also does its part to keep the blaze going.

In a recent interview with KaaosTV, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk noted that the group’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album features 13 tracks that take on “new territory, new sounds.”