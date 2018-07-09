Public Image Ltd. announce 40th anniversary North American tour

Public Image Ltd., photo by Tomohiro Noritsune

John Lydon has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of Public Image Ltd. throughout 2018. Already they’ve premiered a documentary film about the band, and they’ve announced a career-spanning box set due for release on July 20th. At the moment, they’re amidst a UK/European summer, and they’ve just mapped out a similar jaunt for North America for this October and early November.

The tour kicks off in New Orleans on October 9th and criss crosses the country before coming to an end in Mexico City on November 6th. Along the way, they’ll host the theatrical premiere of their aforementioned documentary, The Public Image is Rotten, in New York City on September 14th.

Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, July 13th. See the full itinerary below.

Public Image Ltd. 2018 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna

07/15 – Jarocin, PL @ Jarocin Festival

07/28 – Vasto, IT @ Siren Festival

07/29 – Cesena, IT @ A Cielo Aperto

08/05 – Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival

08/19 – Hardwick, UK @ Hardwick Live Festival

08/23 – Caminha, PT @ Festival Vilar de Mouros

08/25 – Bangor, IE @ Open House Festival

08/26 – Dublin, UK @ The Tivoli

08/28 – Inverness, UK @ The Ironworks

08/29 – Aug Aberdeen, UK @ The Assembly

08/31 – Dundee, UK @ The Church

09/01 – Bingley, UK @ Bingley Music Live

10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

10/25 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

11/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre