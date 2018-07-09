Public Image Ltd. announce 40th anniversary North American tour

John Lydon has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of Public Image Ltd. throughout 2018. Already they’ve premiered a documentary film about the band, and they’ve announced a career-spanning box set due for release on July 20th. At the moment, they’re amidst a UK/European summer, and they’ve just mapped out a similar jaunt for North America for this October and early November.
The tour kicks off in New Orleans on October 9th and criss crosses the country before coming to an end in Mexico City on November 6th. Along the way, they’ll host the theatrical premiere of their aforementioned documentary, The Public Image is Rotten, in New York City on September 14th.
Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, July 13th. See the full itinerary below.
Public Image Ltd. 2018 Tour Dates:
07/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna
07/15 – Jarocin, PL @ Jarocin Festival
07/28 – Vasto, IT @ Siren Festival
07/29 – Cesena, IT @ A Cielo Aperto
08/05 – Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival
08/19 – Hardwick, UK @ Hardwick Live Festival
08/23 – Caminha, PT @ Festival Vilar de Mouros
08/25 – Bangor, IE @ Open House Festival
08/26 – Dublin, UK @ The Tivoli
08/28 – Inverness, UK @ The Ironworks
08/29 – Aug Aberdeen, UK @ The Assembly
08/31 – Dundee, UK @ The Church
09/01 – Bingley, UK @ Bingley Music Live
10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
10/25 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
11/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre