Queens of the Stone Age threaten to cancel festival performance due to VIP section

Queens of the Stone Age at Mad Cool Festival

Queens of the Stone Age threatened to cancel their set at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival in response to a VIP section at the foot of the stage. Frontman Josh Homme stopped the show to demand that festival organizers remove the fences and allow general ticket holders to come closer to the stage.

“Security, you’d better let those people in,” he said. “I’m not playing until you let them in… you’d better let them in because you work for me tonight.”

“That’s right, come on in,” he added. “It’s a Queens Of The Stone Age concert and you can do whatever you want to do… Let them in. Look at my face. Let them in or I will walk down there and let them all in.”

Eventually, security obliged.

Later in the set, Homme explained why he was so adamant about removing the VIP section.

“The reason I told them to let people in there with you guys is I’m getting sick of everyone telling everyone what to do. I’m sick of everyone being offended. We travelled thousands of miles to play your party, to give you a night to remember. And we won’t leave until you’re fucked up, high, dancing, making out with somebody and having the best night of your life. Otherwise, you’re just a bunch of domesticated animals.”

Replay QOTSA’s full performance at Mad Cool Festival below (scroll to the 33:00 mark to see Homme make his demands).