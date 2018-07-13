Queer Eye renewed for a third season at Netflix on the heels of four Emmy nods

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown (Photo: Netflix)

It’s not shocking news. It’s not even unexpected news. What it is, is good news — Netflix’s Queer Eye will be back for a third go-round.

Here comes the bitter pill: it won’t be back until 2019. But that’s understandable when you consider that the Fab Five — Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) — have already blessed our televisions with two seasons, and the series only premiered in February of this year. Per The Hollywood Reporter, production is expected to resume next week.

The first two seasons of this Queer Eye, a reboot of the Bravo series originally called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, were filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia. This third season will film in Kansas City, Missouri. In an interview with IndieWire earlier this year, creator David Collins hinted that he’d like to bring the gang to the midwest: “I’m from Cincinnati, Ohio, born and raised. I would like to go to the tristate region, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, because you can base in Cincinnati and go across the bridge to Kentucky and go up the interstate to Indiana. The corn-fed midwestern folk are where I’m from — and I love actually being from Ohio, it’s a great place to be from.”

The rebooted Queer Eye has been widely lauded as a compassionate, addictive series that mirrors the fun of the original while adding considerable heart and nuance. Part of its aim, and its appeal, was articulated by France in the series premiere: “The original show was fighting for tolerance. Our show is fighting for acceptance.”

It’s been a big week for the Fab Five. In addition to the renewal announcement, the show picked up four Emmy nominations for its first season (the second was released after the Emmy deadline, and will be eligible next year). Among them: a nomination for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, alongside Antiques Roadshow, Fixer Upper, Lip Sync Battle, Shark Tank, and Who Do You Think You Are?

For more thoughts on Netflix’s terrific series, check out our list of the year’s best shows so far (spoiler: it’s on there).

