Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

R.I.P. Nancy Sinatra Sr., wife of Frank Sinatra and mother of Nancy and Frank Jr. has died at 101

Frank and Nancy Sr. were married between 1939 and 1950

by
on July 14, 2018, 12:34am
0 comments
Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra Sr. with their children
Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra Sr. with their children

Nancy Barbato Sinatra, the first wife of Frank Sinatra and mother of Nancy, Frank Jr., and Tina, has died at the age of 101.

Nancy Sinatra Jr. announced the news of her mother’s passing on Twitter, writing: “My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything.” The cause of death was not immediately known.

Nancy Sinatra Sr. married Frank Sinatra Sr., then an aspiring lounge singer, in 1939. The couple remained together for 11 years before separating in 1950. In 1944, as Frank Sinatra’s career began to flourish, the family relocated from their home in in Jersey City, NJ to Hollywood, CA. The Sinatras had three children together, all of who would become successful entertainers in their own right.

Though her husband would remarry three more times, Nancy, a staunch catholic, never remarried.

Previous Story
Film Review: Netflix’s How It Ends neglects the key ideas of its end-times tale
Next Story
Grimes files restraining order against caped man who trespasses on property
No comments