R Kelly addresses sexual misconduct allegations on new 19-minute song “I Admit It”

R. Kelly

R Kelly has teased a new 19-minute song called “I Admit It” in which he addresses the numerous allegations made against him, including by several young women who say the R&B singer held them against their will, forced them to have intercourse with other women, and controlled how they dressed, what they ate, and when they went to the bathroom.

The song, which Kelly previewed on Instagram Live Sunday night, sees the singer admit, “I done made some mistake,” but vehemently deny allegations of sexual misconduct. “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent (30 years)/ Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends (girlfriends),” he sings.

At one point in the song, Kelly admits to being with “older and younger [ladies]” and also makes reference to the ongoing #MuteRKelly campaign.

“I admit I fuck with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah)/ But tell me how they call it pedophile because that shit is crazy (crazy)/ You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me (stone me, yeah, yeah)/ Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me (against me, mute me)”

He specifically references allegations charged by the parents of Jocelyn Savage, who say Kelly began dating their 19-year-old daughter in 2016 and proceeded to cut off all communications between them and their daughter. The parents accuse Kelly of brainwashing, grooming, and imprisoning their daughter and multiple other women at his homes in both Chicago and Georgia. For her part, Savage said she was “totally fine [and] happy where I’m at.”

“Said I’m abusing these women, what the fuck that’s some absurd shit (what?)/ They’re brainwashed, really? (really)/ Kidnapped, really? (really)/ Can’t eat, really? (really)/ Real talk, that shit sound silly (yeah)/ And if you really, really wanna know (know)/ Her father dropped her off at my show (show)/ And told this boy to put her on stage (yeah)/ I admit that she was over age (age)/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me (she was feelin’ me)/ I admit that that’s the shit that comes with/ being a celebrity (celebrity)/ I ain’t chasing these ladies, no (no, no)/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah (chasing me)

“Now I’m only saying all this shit, ’cause how they tryna play me, yeah (yeah, oh)/ I admit that this is no disrespect to the parents (no disrespect)/ But this is my advice to you ’cause I’m also a parent (parent)/ Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me that it’s okay (my face, okay)/ ‘Cause your agenda is to get paid, and get mad when it don’t go your way (yeah, go way)

Kelly goes on:

“What’s the definition of a cult?/ Whats the definition of a sex slave?/ Go to the dictionary, look it up

Let me know I’ll be here waiting/ Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull they hair (they hair)/ Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull they hair (they hair)/ Some like me to spank ’em/ Some like to get branded/ And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station/ Look I’m just a man y’all (man y’all)/ Not a monster or beast (no, no)/ But I admit there are times when these girls so fine, they’ll chill with a nigga for a week (oh, for a week).”

At another point in the song, Kelly acknowledges that he himself was the victim of sexual abuse at the age of 14, singing: “Now, I admit a family member touched me (touched me, touched me, touched me)/ From a child to the age 14, yeah/ While I laid asleep, took my virginity (sleep, gini’)”

Kelly also has some words for Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago-based music journalist who has reported on Kelly’s alleged misconduct over the last two decades:

“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years (25 whole years, yeah)/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against (stories, stories, yeah)/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career (a whole career)/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies (prayed for you, enemies)/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gon’ keep on doing me (my joy, doing me).”

Listen to Kelly’s song below (via DDotOmen), and read Kelly’s complete lyrics at Genius.