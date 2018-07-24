Menu
Radiohead perform “A Wolf at the Door” for first time in six years: Watch

The band kicked off their encore in Columbus, OH with a rare performance of the Hail to the Thief track

on July 23, 2018, 11:47pm
Radiohead, photo by Cat Miller
Radiohead continued their 2018 North American summer tour with a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Monday night. To open their second encore, the band treated fans to a rare performance of “A Wolf at the Door”, marking the first time the Hail to the Thief track had been played live since 2012. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Previously on this tour, Radiohead dusted off the Pablo Honey track “Blow Out” for the first time in a decade and gave their unused James Bond theme song “Spectre” its full band live debut.

