Radiohead perform Pablo Honey track “Blow Out” for first time in 10 years: Watch

Radiohead, photo by Heather Kaplan

Radiohead kicked off their 2018 North American summer tour in Chicago on Friday evening. Our full report of the concert is forthcoming, but we wanted to highlight one especially noteworthy moment that came near the end of the concert. To open their second encore, Radiohead dusted off the Pablo Honey closing track “Blow Out”, performing it live for the first time in over a decade. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Coming in continued support of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead’s tour continues Saturday night with a second night in Chicago. Further dates are scheduled for New York City, Montreal, Toronto, and Cincinnati, among several other cities, before wrapping in Philadelphia in early August. You can grab tickets here.