Radiohead perform James Bond theme “Spectre” live for first time: Watch

Radiohead, photo by Heather Kaplan

Radiohead returned to the stage in Chicago on Saturday for their second of two shows in the Windy City. At last night’s tour opener, the band dusted off the Pablo Honey track “Blow Out” for the first time in a decade. Fans who attended Saturday’s gig were treated to another unexpected treat, as Radiohead gave the first full band performance of their unused James Bond theme “Spectre”. Watch fan-shot footage below, and read our report of Radiohead’s tour kick-off here.

Frontman Thom Yorke previously performed “Spectre” during his European solo tour earlier this year.