Rhye cover Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale”: Stream

Rhye returned earlier this year with their sophomore album, BLOOD. The follow-up to their 2013 breakthrough debut, Woman, marked the first release since the departure of founding member Robin Hannibal.
In support of the LP, the R&B outfit has spent a good chunk of 2018 on the road. During a recent off day, they hit the studio to record a Spotify Singles session. The resulting two-song release boasts a cover of “A Whiter Shade of Pale”, the debut hit single from British act Procol Harum, originally put out in 1967.
Although Rhye stick with the original’s soothing pop characteristics, Milosh’s unique vocals take their rendition to another level entirely. There’s something sensual about his voice here, but also icy in the way that a cold winter breeze will immediately grab hold of your attention.
Check out the session below, which also includes a new in-studio version of BLOOD track “Taste”.
Rhye will be on tour throughout the end of October, playing shows in Europe and North America, as well as multiple festival dates. Find their full itinerary below.
Rhye 2018 Tour Dates:
07/14 – Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival
07/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club
07/26 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
07/28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/04 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic Festival
08/07 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Piazza Castello
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 – Bueftea, RO @ Night Picnic Festival
08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
08/15 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival
08/21 – Vilnius, LT @ Vilnius University
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
09/01 – Montreal, QC @ Mile Ex End Musique Festival
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Festival
10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/19 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
10/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades