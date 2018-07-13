Rhye cover Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale”: Stream

Rhye, photo by Autumn Andel

Rhye returned earlier this year with their sophomore album, BLOOD. The follow-up to their 2013 breakthrough debut, Woman, marked the first release since the departure of founding member Robin Hannibal.

In support of the LP, the R&B outfit has spent a good chunk of 2018 on the road. During a recent off day, they hit the studio to record a Spotify Singles session. The resulting two-song release boasts a cover of “A Whiter Shade of Pale”, the debut hit single from British act Procol Harum, originally put out in 1967.

Although Rhye stick with the original’s soothing pop characteristics, Milosh’s unique vocals take their rendition to another level entirely. There’s something sensual about his voice here, but also icy in the way that a cold winter breeze will immediately grab hold of your attention.

Check out the session below, which also includes a new in-studio version of BLOOD track “Taste”.

Rhye will be on tour throughout the end of October, playing shows in Europe and North America, as well as multiple festival dates. Find their full itinerary below.

Rhye 2018 Tour Dates:

07/14 – Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival

07/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

07/26 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

07/28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

07/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/04 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic Festival

08/07 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Piazza Castello

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Bueftea, RO @ Night Picnic Festival

08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

08/15 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival

08/21 – Vilnius, LT @ Vilnius University

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/01 – Montreal, QC @ Mile Ex End Musique Festival

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Festival

10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

10/19 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

10/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades