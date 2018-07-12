Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson kick off co-headlining tour in Detroit: Setlists + Video

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, photo by Philip Cosores

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson played to a packed house last night (July 11th) at the DTE Energy Music Theatre near Detroit, kicking off their co-headlining Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.

According to a review in the Macomb Daily, the show went a lot smoother than the last time the pair played the same venue in 2012, an infamous gig in which Manson threatened to “beat [Zombie’s] ass” and Zombie called Manson a “punk-ass bitch.”

Among the two headliners, Manson took the stage first, with Zombie reportedly watching a good portion of the set from the side of the stage. Manson kicked off his set with “Irresponsible Hate Anthem,” one of four songs he would perform off his 1996 Antichrist Superstar album.

Surprisingly, Manson’s set was a fairly light on songs from his latest disc, 2017’s Heaven Upside Down, as he and his eponymous band only performed the singles “Kill4Me” and “Say10” off the album.

The set featured two encores, the first featuring “Antichrist Superstar” and “The Beautiful People,” and the second closing out the gig with a cover of “Cry Little Sister” off the soundtrack to The Lost Boys.

Zombie, meanwhile, opened up his set with “Meet the Creeper,” off his 1998 solo debut Hellbilly Deluxe, which was well represented with four songs during the night. Other highlights included a pair of White Zombie hits — “More Human Than Human” and “Thunder Kiss ’65” — and the set-closer “Dragula.”

As promised, Manson joined Zombie for their first live performance together of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” which the pair unleashed as a recorded single yesterday to mark the start of the tour. The performance was backed by a video homage to late convicted murderer Charles Manson, who was greatly inspired by the Beatles classic.

Check out full setlists below, as well as fan-filmed video of select performances, including the aforementioned “Helter Skelter” cover.

Marilyn Manson Setlist:

Irresponsible Hate Anthem

Angel With the Scabbed Wings

Deep Six

This Is the New Shit

Disposable Teens

mOBSCENE

Kill4Me

The Dope Show

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (Eurythmics cover)

Say10

Encore:

Antichrist Superstar

The Beautiful People

Encore 2:

Cry Little Sister (Gerard McMann cover)

Rob Zombie Setlist:

Meet the Creeper

Superbeast

Well, Everybody’s F–king in a U.F.O.

Living Dead Girl

In the Age of the Consecrated Vampire We All Get High

Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown

More Human Than Human (White Zombie song)

The Hideous Exhibitions of a Dedicated Gore Whore

Pussy Liquor

Guitar Solo (Zombie walked into the crowd to greet fans)

Thunder Kiss ’65 (White Zombie song)

Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover) (performed with Marilyn Manson

Encore:

Dragula

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson remaining summer 2018 tour dates:

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater

08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre