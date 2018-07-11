Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson team up for cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”: Stream

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

With their co-headlining trek, the Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, kicking off tonight (July 11th), Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have teamed up for a joint cover of The Beatles’ classic “Helter Skelter” (listen below), which premiered today at Rolling Stone.

Six years ago, it didn’t seem like the two rockers would even share the stage again, let alone join forces to cover a song together. The pair’s 2012 Twins of Evil tour featured Zombie and Manson exchanging nasty barbs onstage at one show, each accusing the other of shortening their sets.

Zombie told Rolling Stone that the two put past bad blood behind them fairly quickly. “Even though there was one moment of nonsense, the tour itself was great … I mean, it was one incident, and then we finished the U.S. tour and did an entire European tour together.”

The cover of “Helter Skelter” is exactly what you’d expect from the two masters of sinister music, taking the Beatles’ heaviest song to a whole new level of heavy.

As for how it came together, Zombie said, “We had been talking about doing something together for these shows — that he should come onstage during my set and we’d do a song. But we couldn’t think of what song. After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, The obvious song is “Helter Skelter”… It’s so obvious that neither one of us thought of it!”

He added, “And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don’t we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it?”

For the studio recording, Zombie’s band — guitarist John 5, bassist Piggy D and drummer Ginger Fish — provided the instrumentation, adding a metal vibe to the song. Zombie and Manson recorded their vocals separately.

“I was on the East Coast and he was in, like, Spain or something, on tour,” revealed Zombie. “We were communicating the whole time, but it wasn’t possible to get in the studio together.”

Fans can catch Zombie and Manson performing the song together on their summer tour. As mentioned, the trek launches tonight at the DTE Energy Music Center in the Detroit area. It runs through an Aug. 29th show in Irvine, California.

