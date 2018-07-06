Win tickets to Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson’s Twins of Evil 2018 Tour

Twins of Evil Tour Poster

After their last co-headlining tour in 2012, the chances seemed slim that Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson would team up for another trek. But, alas, the two acts are together again this summer. Better yet, they’re teaming up with Consequence of Sound to give away a pair of tickets to five shows on the tour.

Six years ago, the pair’s Twins of Evil tour featured the two exchanging insults onstage during a show in Detroit, with each accusing the other of cutting into their set times. Among the highlights, Manson threatened to beat to “beat [Zombie’s] ass” and Zombie called Manson a “punk-ass bitch.”

Thankfully, that’s all in the past, as the two purveyors of sinister music have teamed up for a summer 2018 North American trek appropriately dubbed Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.

The tour kicks off July 11th at the very same venue where Manson and Zombie hurled those aforementioned barbs at one another — Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center — and wraps up Aug. 29th at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.

Manson will be out in support of his latest album, 2017’s Heaven Upside Down. Zombie, meanwhile, plans to release a new album in 2019, having unleashed The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser in 2016. Earlier, this year, Zombie released a limited-edition vinyl box set of all his albums.

If you want to guarantee yourself admission to one of the shows, tickets are available here.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson summer 2018 tour dates:

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Dte Energy Music Center

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater

08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre