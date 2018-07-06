Win tickets to Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson’s Twins of Evil 2018 Tour

After their last co-headlining tour in 2012, the chances seemed slim that Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson would team up for another trek. But, alas, the two acts are together again this summer. Better yet, they’re teaming up with Consequence of Sound to give away a pair of tickets to five shows on the tour.
Six years ago, the pair’s Twins of Evil tour featured the two exchanging insults onstage during a show in Detroit, with each accusing the other of cutting into their set times. Among the highlights, Manson threatened to beat to “beat [Zombie’s] ass” and Zombie called Manson a “punk-ass bitch.”
Thankfully, that’s all in the past, as the two purveyors of sinister music have teamed up for a summer 2018 North American trek appropriately dubbed Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.
The tour kicks off July 11th at the very same venue where Manson and Zombie hurled those aforementioned barbs at one another — Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center — and wraps up Aug. 29th at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.
Manson will be out in support of his latest album, 2017’s Heaven Upside Down. Zombie, meanwhile, plans to release a new album in 2019, having unleashed The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser in 2016. Earlier, this year, Zombie released a limited-edition vinyl box set of all his albums.
If you want to guarantee yourself admission to one of the shows, tickets are available here.
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson summer 2018 tour dates:
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Dte Energy Music Center
07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheatre
07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach
08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater
08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre
08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre