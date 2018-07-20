Rob Zombie inks new deal with Nuclear Blast, plans 2019 release for next album

Rob Zombie // Photo by Debi Del Grande

Rob Zombie is set to deliver a new album in 2019, having just announced a new record deal with Nuclear Blast.

The upcoming disc will be Zombie’s seventh solo album, following up 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release.

“I am very excited to work with the fine folks at Nuclear Blast,” remarked Zombie in a statement. “The combination of the label’s grassroots urge to get the hustle done mixed with the detonation of our most combustable melodic masterpiece yet should prove to be a winning hybrid of hellacious hullabaloo.”

A statement from Nuclear Blast reads, “As fans ourselves at Nuclear Blast we have long admired the artistry of Rob Zombie throughout his extensive and successful career in both music and film. It is a very exciting opportunity to unite Rob’s visionary talent with Nuclear Blast ingenuity. Nuclear Blast has a long history of thinking outside of the box and creating personal and collectible experiences for the fans. We look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans around the world for years to come with the legendary Rob Zombie.”

Zombie recently finished up work on the new album, and he told Rolling Stone, “I think it’s the best record we’ve done, for sure … I think it’s got the widest variety of things we’ve ever done. And the record goes to very far extremes, but in a really good way. If a song is heavy, it’s the heaviest song we’ve ever done. If a song is weird, it’s the weirdest song we’ve ever done. I’m super-proud of it.”

In the meantime, fans can catch Zombie on his current co-headlining tour with Marilyn Manson, which runs through an August 29th show in Irvine, California.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson remaining summer 2018 tour dates:

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater

08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre