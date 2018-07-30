Sacha Baron Cohen demonstrates his pedophile-detecting wand on Roy Moore

Sacha Baron Cohen and Roy Moore

Accused pedophile turned Trump-backed senate candidate Roy Moore is the latest victim of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, Who is America?. Last night’s episode opened with Cohen, in character as Israeli ex-Mossad agent Col. Erran Morad, demonstrating his pedophile-detecting wand on Moore.

The genesis of the wand, as Morad explained, is the result of high-tech military technology capable of detecting biological abnormalities. “Sex offenders, particularly pedophiles, secrete an enzyme, which is actually detectable. So the phrase ‘sweating like a rapist,’ is actually verified by science,” Morad explained.

For the purpose of his demonstration, Morad said the wand wouldn’t beep “because neither of us are sex offenders.” But, of course, when waved over Moore, the wand went off. “It must be faulty. It’s malfunctioning,” Morad remarked. “Is this your jacket? Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?”

“Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly” Moore said, before ending the interview. “I support Israel, I don’t support this kind of stuff,”

Prior to the episode’s airing, Moore had threatened legal action against Cohen and Showtime. He called the segment a “defamatory attack on my character,” adding, “It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!”