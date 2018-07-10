RuPaul is getting a daytime talk show

RuPaul, photo by Philip Cosores

RuPaul is getting a talk show.

The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race is filming a pilot for his own daytime talk show, Variety reports. The series would fall under the umbrella of Telepictures, the Warner Bros. production arm that’s also behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Variety notes that the show will film in front of a live audience (which, of course it will), and that it “will feature the host bringing his unique, positive and aspirational point of view to the format, interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture.” Telepictures is aiming to launch the series in the fall of 2019.

Audiences can also expect to see plenty of RuPaul’s close collaborator Michelle Visage, who also serves as a judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race, co-hosts the podcast What’s the Tee?, and regularly appeared on The RuPaul Show, which aired on VH1 in the ’90s. Visage will reportedly play a “major role” on the talk show.

RuPaul’s decades-spanning career has included movies, modeling, music — including massive dance hit “Supermodel (You Better Work)” — and more. He is currently best known for RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first began airing on LOGO in 2009 and switched to VH1 before its ninth season. The 10th season, in which New York queen Aquaria was crowned the winner, concluded on June 28th. The show, its host, and spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, are likely to secure Emmy nominations this week.

If a RuPaul talk show doesn’t pan out — which seems unlikely — Charles will have many other projects to keep him occupied. Beyond the busy Drag Race empire, which includes conventions and tours as well as the TV shows, RuPaul is developing a comedy series for Netflix called AJ and the Queen. The show will see RuPaul star, as well as write and executive produce alongside Sex and the City stalwart Michael Patrick King. In addition, Hulu and Bad Robot are developing a dramedy based on RuPaul’s life, to be executive produced by J.J. Abrams.

