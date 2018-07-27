Russell Simmons, accused of sexual assault, jets off to extradition-free Bali

Russell Simmons

Amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and rape brought forth by over a dozen women, Russell Simmons has been spending a majority of his time in Bali, a province which has no extradition treaty with the United States, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Simmons has begun selling off his real estate holdings in Los Angeles and New York, and has closed his yoga studio in West Hollywood, THR reports.

Speaking to THR, a representative for Simmons maintained that the hip-hop mogul is still based in the US, but is simply traveling more. “Russell divested himself of his active U.S. business interests last year to focus on his spiritual practice and serving his community. As part of that journey, Russell has traveled to many spiritual destinations around the world but continues to retain active family presence and residence in the U.S.”

In December, following several allegations made against Simmons in the media, the New York Police Department opened a criminal investigation. Two women including Sherri Hines, a former member of hip hop group Mercedes Ladies, subsequently filed police reports accusing Simmons of rape.

For his part, Simmons has denied all the allegations brought against him, saying in a statement released in January: “I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core. I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power.”

Simmons, 60, is the co-founder of Def Jam Records.