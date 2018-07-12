Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character, responds to Sarah Palin: “I believe you’ve been hit by a bullshit grenade”

Truthbrary.org founder Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. has demanded Palin apologize

by
on July 12, 2018, 4:45pm
0 comments
Sacha Baron Cohen Sarah Palin pissed who is america showtime Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Sarah Palin

Earlier this week, Sarah Palin lashed out at Sacha Baron Cohen, saying the comedian had “duped” her into partaking in a “truly sick” prank interview for his upcoming Who is America? series. However, the man the former republican vice-presidential nominee really spoke to, a Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., has shot back and demanded an apology.

Ruddick Jr. is the founder/CEO/accountant of Truthbrary.org, a right-wing website that publishes articles with titles like “Obama is a Kenyan”, “Hillary is Satanist Illuminati”, and “The Military has been Implanting Mind Controlled Neural Dust to remotely control their victims”. He’s also apparently one of Cohen’s new characters.

Now, in a letter posted to his three-month-old Twitter account, Dr. Ruddick has taken Palin to task for the lies she told in her Facebook post. “I did NOT say I was a War Vet,” reads the note. “I was in the service — not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once – when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property.”

Ruddick appears disappointed in Palin, a person he once admired “for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia.” Now, he say  she’s been “hit by a bullshit grenade” and is “bleedin’ FAKE NEWS.” The letter ends with him stating, in call caps, “I DEMAND an APOLOGY.”

Read the entire post, which is addressed to “Vice-President Palin,” below. Who is America? debuts on Showtime July 15th at midnight EST.

Previous Story
Taylor Bennett premieres Be Yourself EP: Stream
Next Story
Pablo Dylan, Bob Dylan’s grandson, reveals new single “Bells”: Stream
No comments