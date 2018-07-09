Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series premieres this Sunday

Sacha Baron Cohen

The teasers released in anticipation of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series suggest the trolling comedian has something special on the way, one which involves Trump University and Dick Cheney. Well, we won’t have to wait long to see it for ourselves.

The new interview-based series called Who is America? is set to premiere this Sunday, July 15th at Midnight EST. Filmed in secret over the last year, the seven-episode series “will explore diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation,” according to Showtime.

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” said Showtime Networks president and CEO David Nevins said in a statement. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world.”

It seems as if Cheney, who signed a "waterboard kit" in last night's teaser clip, will be the focus of the inaugural episode.