Sen Morimoto walks us through Chicago in new “People Watching” video: Watch

Sen Morimoto in "People Watching" music video

Chicago rapper/multi-instrumentalist Sen Morimoto dropped his debut album, Cannonball!, back in May. The release, which Morimoto nicely broke down for us in detail, received wide acclaim for its smart and smooth blending of hip-hop and jazz. Today, the rising artist has shared a music video for the LP’s closing track, “People Watching”.

Directed by Scott Cramer, the clip takes us to the streets of the Windy City. In addition to footage of passersby going about their day, we see Morimoto himself posing on corners and near landmarks — he’s clearly both a people watcher and focus of the lens.

Check it out below.

Morimoto recently contributed to BANBA, the new EP from fellow Chicagoan Ric Wilson.