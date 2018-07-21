Shazam! promises big laughs and lots of Zachary Levi with Comic-Con trailer: Watch

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

Look, any excuse to watch uber hunk Zachary Levi is a good one in my book. For years, he charmed the socks off nerds and cinephiles with NBC’s incredibly underrated Chuck, and now he looks to do the same (and add some much-needed magic) to DC’s Cinematic Universe with the seemingly off-brand, Shazam!.

Today, Warner Bros. shared the first trailer at San Diego’s Comic-Con, and it appears Shazam! is one more example of the franchise desperately attempting to eschew the bleak, adrenalized stoicism of Zack Snyder’s vision toward the more rambunctious and lively cadence we saw in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

The film follows a young Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is giving special powers by a wizard, namely the ability to turn into an adult superhero, which is where Levi comes in. In other words, it’s exactly what Levi promised earlier this year when he said, “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun.”

Fun is good. Fun is necessary. Fun is why Ant Man, Iron Man 3, and Guardians of the Galaxy are the best of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, here’s hoping fun continues to elevate the mess that DC made for themselves on the silver screen these past few years. See for yourself below, but it looks like another step in the right direction.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Levi, Angel, Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, in addition to Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth. The film shazams into theaters on April 5th, 2019.