Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators unleash new song “Driving Rain”: Stream

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, courtesy of Prime PR

When Slash rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016, the future of his “other” band seemed in doubt. But Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are back with the brand-new song “Driving Rain” off their upcoming album, Living the Dream.

The band had been working on new music prior to the legendary guitarist leaping back into the rock behemoth that is GN’R, and in between legs of the mega-successful reunion tour, Slash and company were able to polish off a new album.

“Driving Rain” (listen below) starts off with a raw and dirty guitar riff from Slash, who remarked in a press release, “This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World on Fire tour. It’s a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road.”

Vocalist Kennedy, who also fronts the band Alter Bridge, added of the song, “The riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith. It’s got a certain funk to it that’s compelling. Lyrically, it’s a story about somebody who works on the road — it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home.”

Living the Dream will arrive on September 21st, with the band hitting the road on a U.S. tour in support of the disc on September 13th in Los Angeles. A full list of dates can be found here.