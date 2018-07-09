Menu
Smino shares two-song single, 4sport, including Drake remix: Stream

"coupe se' yern" and "in my chillin" follow the rapper's excellent debut album, blkswn

by
on July 09, 2018, 4:25pm
Stream Smino "in my chillin" and "coupe se' yern"
Smino, photo by Vicky Grout

Last year, Smino gifted hip-hop heads with his full-length debut, blkswn. The album was eventually named our 10th favorite of the year, with Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman lauding its Frank Ocean-quality melodies. Now, the St. Louis rapper is back with a two-single in the lead-up to a new, as-yet-untitled project.

Dubbed 4sport, the release is comprised of “in my chillin”, a remix of Drake’s Scorpion cut “In My Feelings”, and one original song, “coupe se’ yern”. The A-side offering is less than two minutes long, but finds Smino showing off his malleable flow (and the beauty in brevity — take note, Drizzy). As for his self-produced companion piece, Smino sways seamlessly to a stuttering a beat. Both songs flex #SAUSE hashtags and it’s definitely earned.

Take a listen below.

Per a statement, Smino is currently mixing a new project that’s set to see release sometime in the coming months. Previously, he teamed up with Terrace Martin on “Pecans” and Mick Jenkins on “New Coupe, Who Dis?”.

