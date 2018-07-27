Menu
Janelle Monáe, Killer Mike, tUnE-yArDs feature on new Sorry to Bother You soundtrack: Stream

Project also boasts music from director Boots Riley's own group The Coup

on July 27, 2018, 5:47pm
Sorry to Bother You Soundtrack

Boots Riley’s directorial debut, Sorry to Bother You, opened in theaters earlier this month. Now, its corresponding soundtrack has been released. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The nine-track collection boasts music from Riley’s own Bay Area hip-hop outfit The Coup, as well as contributions from Janelle Monáe, Killer MiketUnE-yArDs, and E-40. Sorry to Bother You protagonist and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield also appears, dropping in on the OST’s lead single, “OYAHYTT” alongside The Coup.

Sorry to Bother You OST Tracklist:
01. OYAHYTT (feat. Lakeith Stanfield)
02. Hey Saturday Night (feat. Tune-Yards)
03. Anitra’s Basement Tapes
04. Whatthegirlmuthafuckinwannadoo (feat. Janelle Monae)
05. Monsoon (feat. Killer Mike)
06. Level It Up
07. Out And Over/Sticky Sunrise (feat. Janelle Monae)
08. We Need An Eruption
09. Crawl Out The Water (feat. E-40)

Sorry to Bother You is a rags-to-riches story set in the unlikely world of telemarketing. In his review of the film, Consequence of Sound’s own Randall Colburn called it a “glorious, goddamned mess.” In addition to Stanfield, the cast also includes Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, David Cross, Jermaine Fowler, Danny Glover, and Steven Yeun.

