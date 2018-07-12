South Park sets premiere date for season 22

South Park

Mark your calendars: South Park will return for its 22nd season on September 26th.

As the show is written week to week in real time, little else is known about the forthcoming season. However, if recent seasons are any indication, fans can expect a 10-episode run featuring one main serialized storyline complemented by standalone adventures.

To build up the hype for the show’s forthcoming season, Comedy Central will stage a pair of activations at San Diego Comic-Con next week. They include:

Cartman’s Escape Room is making its worldwide debut at Comic-Con. Trapped! Caught in another one of Cartman’s schemes, fans will now enter the most impossible to escape place ever invented. Ten South Park fans will have a limited amount of time solve a series of puzzles using what they know about South Park to free themselves… before it’s too late. This new South Park activation is free and open to the public at the San Diego Wine Center (200 Harbor Dr. #12, across from the Convention Center) from Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Park’s Member Berries Challenge (booth #23729 inside Convention Center) will transport fans into a 3D replica scene from the iconic “Member Berries” episode. While joining Randy at the Marsh family dinner table, fans will take the Member Berries Challenge – where they will be asked three South Park trivia questions as they sit in Sharon and Shelly’s seats. If the fan answers all three correctly, they will walk away clean and be rewarded with their very own limited edition Member Berry. However, if a fan answers incorrectly, Member Berry juice will spew out of Randy’s mouth on to the losing player! Ponchos and protective glasses will be available. In addition to the Member Berries Challenge, fans will also get the opportunity to jump in to other iconic scenes from the series and play other South Park themed games.

