Spiritualized share soaring, soul-warming new song, “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go”: Stream

Spiritualized, photo by Debi Del Grande

The best Spiritualized songs sound like hymns. There’s a communal aspect to them, with Jason Pierce’s sunlit melodies sinking into sweeping arrangements and a chorus of voices not all that unlike what you’d hear during a Sunday morning service. We heard this effect on the band’s recent singles—“A Perfect Miracle” and “I’m Your Man”—and we hear it maybe louder than ever on Pierce’s latest single from And Nothing Hurt.

There’s a twangy, salt-of-the-earth quality to “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go”, which wastes no time in getting to its sway-worthy chorus. Gentle synths underscore Pierce’s noodling and a flurry of triumphant horns that dovetail gorgeously with the honeyed backing vocals. This one’s gonna slay live. Hear it below.

And Nothing Hurt, the follow-up to 2012’s stellar Sweet Heart Sweet Light, is due out on September 7th. Revisit Kyle Meredith’s recent interview with the artist: