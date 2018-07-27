Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

Carrie Fisher as General Leia

With filming set to commence next month, Disney has revealed the full cast for Star Wars: Episode IX. The third and final installment in the franchise’s latest trilogy is set to arrive in December 2019, with J.J. Abrams returning to the director’s chair.

Most notably, the late Carrie Fisher will be featured using previously unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, alongside veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian. Newcomers to the cast include Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant. Keri Russell is also reportedly set to appear in the film, but her name was not mentioned in today’s announcement.

Additionally, composer John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return for Episode IX.

